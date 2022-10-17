Dr. Carol Machado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Machado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Machado, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Machado works at
Locations
Visalia Medical Clinic5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 635-7311Sunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She’s amazing! Loved everything about her.
About Dr. Carol Machado, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982996450
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Machado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Machado accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Machado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Machado works at
Dr. Machado has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Machado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Machado speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Machado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.