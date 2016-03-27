Overview

Dr. Carol Ma, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.



Dr. Ma works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL and Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

