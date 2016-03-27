Dr. Carol Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Ma, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Ma, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.
Dr. Ma works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Orlando1613 N Mills Ave # 120, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Altamonte Springs689 E ALTAMONTE DR, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions
-
3
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Oviedo2984 Alafaya Trl Ste 1000, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She listens, is compassionate, explains clearly, helpful.
About Dr. Carol Ma, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1730223181
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- 2004
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ma using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma works at
Dr. Ma has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ma speaks Chinese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
