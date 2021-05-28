Overview

Dr. Carol Lynn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Lynn works at SPECIALTY CLINIC in Collierville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.