Dr. Carol Lundin, MD
Dr. Carol Lundin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Greenwich Eye Associates4 Dearfield Dr, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions
Rye Eye Associates167 Purchase St, Rye, NY 10580 Directions (914) 921-6966Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hudson Valley Eye Associates24 Saw Mill River Rd Ste 202, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 345-3937
Rye Eye Associates of the Hudson Valley741 Sergeant Palmateer Way, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 Directions (845) 297-0910Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
My eye dr. retired. Dr Lundin had helped me in the past at which time I was very pleased. She is excellent and I am glad that she is now my ophthalmologist. Her medical knowledge and knowledge of the eye is superb. During my office visit she was patient, thorough, and answered all my questions. I have great confidence in her ability and feel fortunate to have her as my ophthalmologist.
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp/Columbia P&S
- Internal Medicine
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
