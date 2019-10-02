Dr. Carol Livoti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livoti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Livoti, MD
Dr. Carol Livoti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.
Carol A Livoti M.d.p.c121 E 60th St Apt 2C, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 517-4600
Melrose Dialysis459 E 149th St, Bronx, NY 10455 Directions (855) 681-8700
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
She is the most caring, and compassion Dr. i know, always return phone calls,never rushed, having her as my Dr. is the best thing happen to me. I recommended to my coworkers, they all happy after seeing her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Dr. Livoti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Livoti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Livoti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Livoti works at
Dr. Livoti has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Livoti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Livoti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livoti.
