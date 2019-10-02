Overview

Dr. Carol Livoti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.



Dr. Livoti works at CAROL LIVOTI MD in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.