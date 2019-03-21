Dr. Lippa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Lippa, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Lippa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Locations
Neurology Associates of Jefferson909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lippa?
My dad did not want to visit a physician for memory loss. Dr. Lippa got through to him, and what he needed to do.
About Dr. Carol Lippa, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1083664965
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- St. Vincent's Hospital-Massachusetts
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lippa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lippa has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lippa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Lippa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lippa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lippa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lippa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.