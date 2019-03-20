Dr. Carol Lindberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Lindberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Lindberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palos Verdes Estates, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Carol A Lindberg, MD, Inc344 Tejon Pl, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274 Directions (310) 378-0565
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lindberg is a wonderful compassionate doctor. She certainly saved my life. I always felt like I was talking to a friend, but her psychiatry has helped me understand that everything in your life from childhood to adulthood has an effect on you and once you understand that you learn how to overcome everything. She is truly a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Carol Lindberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1275533473
Education & Certifications
- U Calif Irvine
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- QUEENS COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Lindberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindberg accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindberg.
