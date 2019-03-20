See All Psychiatrists in Palos Verdes Estates, CA
Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Carol Lindberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palos Verdes Estates, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Lindberg works at Carol A Lindberg, MD Inc. in Palos Verdes Estates, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carol A Lindberg, MD, Inc
    344 Tejon Pl, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274 (310) 378-0565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depression
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychopharmacologic Treatment
Psychosis
Psychotherapy Services
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    Mar 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carol Lindberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carol Lindberg, MD?
    About Dr. Carol Lindberg, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275533473
    Education & Certifications

    • U Calif Irvine
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • QUEENS COLLEGE
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Lindberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lindberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lindberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lindberg works at Carol A Lindberg, MD Inc. in Palos Verdes Estates, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lindberg’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

