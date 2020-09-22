Dr. Lewis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carol Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Lewis, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.
Dr. Lewis works at
Locations
Portage Path Behavioral Health-akron340 S Broadway St, Akron, OH 44308 Directions (330) 253-3100
Portage Path Behavioral Health105 5th St SE Ste 6, Barberton, OH 44203 Directions (330) 745-0081
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is so kind and she really knows her stuff.she trully cares.
About Dr. Carol Lewis, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1831533736
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.