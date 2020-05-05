Dr. Kurz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Kurz, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Kurz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Kurz works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 719-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurz?
Saw her a few times for prenatal visits when my primary OB wasn't available. I really like her, she is very down to earth and funny. I think the negative reviews are for her use of humor/sarcasm to talk about issues when maybe some people want a sympathetic communication style, which has nothing to do with her ability as a doctor. Overall, I would recommend her.
About Dr. Carol Kurz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1497814065
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurz works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.