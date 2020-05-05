See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Woodland Hills, CA
Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (18)
39 years of experience
Dr. Carol Kurz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Kurz works at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center in Woodland Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente
    5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 719-2000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    May 05, 2020
    Saw her a few times for prenatal visits when my primary OB wasn't available. I really like her, she is very down to earth and funny. I think the negative reviews are for her use of humor/sarcasm to talk about issues when maybe some people want a sympathetic communication style, which has nothing to do with her ability as a doctor. Overall, I would recommend her.
    Leila — May 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carol Kurz, MD

    Education & Certifications

