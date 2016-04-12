Dr. Carol Kornmehl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kornmehl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Kornmehl, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Kornmehl, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Kornmehl works at
Locations
Sprains Strains & Fractures2090 Springdale Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 751-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kornmehl was terrific. I had just had a radical prostatectomy and she absolutely reassured me regarding all my concerns and was spot on. I would highly recommend her. Fred Rothstein Brick,N.J.
About Dr. Carol Kornmehl, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1164467924
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- CUNY Brooklyn College
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kornmehl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kornmehl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kornmehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kornmehl works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornmehl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornmehl.
