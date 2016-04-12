See All Radiation Oncologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Carol Kornmehl, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carol Kornmehl, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Kornmehl works at Academic Radiation Oncology, PC in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2090 Springdale Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 (856) 751-9010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Bladder Cancer
Brain Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Bladder Cancer
Brain Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 12, 2016
    Dr. Kornmehl was terrific. I had just had a radical prostatectomy and she absolutely reassured me regarding all my concerns and was spot on. I would highly recommend her. Fred Rothstein Brick,N.J.
    fred rothstein in Brick, NJ — Apr 12, 2016
    About Dr. Carol Kornmehl, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164467924
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
    • Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • CUNY Brooklyn College
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Kornmehl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kornmehl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kornmehl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kornmehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kornmehl works at Academic Radiation Oncology, PC in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kornmehl’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornmehl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornmehl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kornmehl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kornmehl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

