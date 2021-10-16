Dr. Carol Kooistra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kooistra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Kooistra, MD
Dr. Carol Kooistra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.
Carolina Neurology541 Floyd Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (864) 585-6179
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
I'm sorry for all the undeserved poor reviews this doctor has gotten. I also notice that most of the bad reviews are 5 or more years old. Well things have changed with this practice as of 2020 and 2021. I found everything to be fabulous about the office staff who worked me in on a cancellation within one week when it takes 3-6 months to get an appointment in Spartanburg with any neurologists. As for Dr. Kooistra, I found her to be thorough and unrushed in explaining my mri test results and Mr. David Wilkes her nurse practitioner is also very thorough and both have shown empathy for both my husband and myself as we are both disabled in some form neurologically. Also, as busy as this practice is we have never had to wait over 20 minutes to see the doctor. I would recommend them to any friend or family member.
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Neurology
