Dr. Carol Burch, MD

Family Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carol Burch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California|University Of California Irvine Med Center.

Dr. Burch works at Dignity Health Medical Group Stockton in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Stockton
    3132 W March Ln Ste 5, Stockton, CA 95219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

May 07, 2021
She is a very caring Doctor. She is a good listener.
About Dr. Carol Burch, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 32 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1356360721
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Good Samaritan Family Practice Program
Medical Education
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carol Burch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Burch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Burch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Burch works at Dignity Health Medical Group Stockton in Stockton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Burch’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Burch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

