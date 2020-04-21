Overview

Dr. Carol Kashefi, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with UC San Diego



Dr. Kashefi works at Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.