Overview

Dr. Carol Karmen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Phelps Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Karmen works at WMC Advanced Physician Services in Hawthorne, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.