Dr. Carol Johnston, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Johnston, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Office Park Eye Center6 Office Park Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 355-3937Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Jacksonville Office166 Memorial Ct, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 353-9565
Hospital Affiliations
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Johnston & her staff are wonderful! They are friendly & caring. They provide excellent care. I am so happy to be a patient of theirs!
About Dr. Carol Johnston, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1033136551
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Ctrsyracuse
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp; DENTISTRY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Keratitis and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
780 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
