Dr. Carol Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Jackson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Jackson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
E C America361 Hospital Rd Ste 325, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 651-3415
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
Best doctor I have ever had; caring, compassionate, looks for out of the box solutions, extremely knowledgeable and is an expert in her field. It took me 4 years to find a doctor who could diagnosis my ear problem and offer solutions.
About Dr. Carol Jackson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1255434825
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Meniere's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.