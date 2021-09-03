Dr. Carol Huff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Huff, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Huff, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer, Myeloma and Bone Marrow Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 401 N Broadway St Ste 1104, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-8893
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huff?
Dr. Huff was able to diagnose a rare condition when no-one else had answers. She is caring and goes over and above to make sure I am comfortable with my treatment. She has also done an exceptional job of helping me navigate my illness and COVID.
About Dr. Carol Huff, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1205882024
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huff accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huff has seen patients for Bone Cancer, Myeloma and Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Huff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.