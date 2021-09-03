Overview

Dr. Carol Huff, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer, Myeloma and Bone Marrow Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.