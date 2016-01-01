Overview

Dr. Carol Hathaway, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Hathaway works at CAROL L HATHAWAY, MD in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.