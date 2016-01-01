Dr. Hathaway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Hathaway, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Hathaway, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Hathaway works at
Locations
Carol L Hathaway16201 E Indiana Ave # 2260, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 921-9938
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carol Hathaway, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1306956669
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- U Fla
- University of Hawaii School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hathaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hathaway has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hathaway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hathaway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hathaway.
