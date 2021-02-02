Dr. Harpe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Harpe, MD
Dr. Carol Harpe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Carol A. Harpe M.d. P.A.6065 Lake Forrest Dr Ste 190, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (770) 399-9299
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Harpe listens well, is empathetic and knowledgeable. She does a great job with med mgt, and because she listens to my concerns so well, knows what to prescribe, and when to increase or change it, etc. I'm doing so much better under her care. She is accessible and logistically easy to work with.
About Dr. Carol Harpe, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Harpe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Harpe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harpe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.