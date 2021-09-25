Overview

Dr. Carol Guthrie, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Gritman Medical Center, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Pullman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Guthrie works at Spokane Breast Center with Columbia Surgical Specialists in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.