Dr. Carol Greco, MD
Dr. Carol Greco, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Kingsdale Gynecologic Assocs1315 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 457-4827
Kingsdale Gynecologic Associates Inc10244 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell, OH 43065 Directions (614) 764-2275
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Greco is a wonderful and thorough dr. Her bedside manner and empathy during my miscarriage was so appreciated. When I later had a baby, she was wonderful during my pregnancy and my birthing experience. I can’t imagine how lucky I got having her as my Dr for this experience. When I had a breast lump scare, she wasted no time getting me in. She is a brilliant And knowledgeable Doctor but also a wonderful human.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Greco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greco has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.
