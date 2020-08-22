Overview

Dr. Carol Greco, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Greco works at Kingsdale Gynecologic Assocs in Columbus, OH with other offices in Powell, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.