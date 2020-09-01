Overview

Dr. Carol Grant, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Grant works at Montefiore's New York Associates in Gastroenterology in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Ulcer, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.