Dr. Carol Grant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Grant, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Grant works at
Locations
New York Associates in Gastroenterology Llp1250 Waters Pl Ste 1201, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 879-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grant?
A wonderful doctor who has gone well beyond her professional responsibility to make sure I got the care I needed. Dr. Grant is a true professional Thank you again.
About Dr. Carol Grant, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1245337062
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant works at
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Duodenal Ulcer, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
