Dr. Carol Glann, MD

Pediatrics
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Carol Glann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

Dr. Glann works at Laurel Pediatrics in Oakland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Laurel Pediatrics
    3055 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94602 (510) 530-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Nasopharyngitis
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Nasopharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Nasopharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Black Eye
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure
Folliculitis
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Proteinuria
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Cyst
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Sunburn
Swine Flu
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2019
    I love Dr Glann. Both of my children were with her almost their entire time growing up until they got too old and had to make her leave. She is just awesome. She never made you feel rushed, listened, explained everything plainly and is smart and compassionate. You can't do too much better than Dr Glann.
    MarquiseAndMarcelsMom in Oakland , CA — Jan 12, 2019
    About Dr. Carol Glann, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese
    • 1760568117
    A National Provider Identifier (N

    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Hospital and Research Center at Oakland
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Glann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Glann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

