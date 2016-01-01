Dr. Gilmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Gilmore, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Gilmore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Escondido Community Clinic1001 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 520-8200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carol Gilmore, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1245264530
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Gilmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilmore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilmore.
