Dr. Carol Gilmore, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (17)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carol Gilmore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Gilmore works at Neighborhood Healthcare in Escondido, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Escondido Community Clinic
    1001 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 520-8200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain
Osteopenia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Osteopenia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Carol Gilmore, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1245264530
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gilmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gilmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gilmore works at Neighborhood Healthcare in Escondido, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gilmore’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilmore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilmore.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

