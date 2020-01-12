Dr. Carol Frey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Frey, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Frey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Keith S. Feder MD Inc.1200 Rosecrans Ave Ste 208, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 726-0750
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
great doc. very knowledgeable
About Dr. Carol Frey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1083751382
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Frey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Frey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frey.
