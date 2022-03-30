Dr. Carol Foulds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foulds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Foulds, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Foulds, MD is a Dermatologist in Leawood, KS.
Dr. Foulds works at
Locations
Leawood15137 Rosewood Dr, Leawood, KS 66224 Directions (913) 317-5066Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Foulds Provided me the care I had been looking for, and her bedside manner was awesome and answered all my questions. She did such a good job I recommended several people to her whoever enjoyed the similar experience.
About Dr. Carol Foulds, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center,The
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foulds has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foulds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foulds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foulds works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Foulds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foulds.
