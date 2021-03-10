Dr. Fosso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Fosso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Fosso, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Fosso works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy and Asthma Specialists70 E 91st St Ste 204, Indianapolis, IN 46240 Directions (317) 872-4213
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fosso?
I would and have recommended Dr. Fosso to my friends, or anyone struggling with allergies or asthma. She is very knowledgeable and practical with treatment. We have seen her for allergies, asthma, and even allergy-related skin issues. I trust her to do what is best for me and my family.
About Dr. Carol Fosso, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Chinese
- 1356332001
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fosso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fosso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fosso works at
Dr. Fosso has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fosso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fosso speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fosso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fosso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fosso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fosso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.