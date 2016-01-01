Overview

Dr. Carol Elrington, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Elrington works at Montefiore Medical Group-Family Care Center (FCC) in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.