Dr. Carol Dunetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Dunetz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Dunetz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Dunetz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success2001 Marcus Ave Ste S265, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 686-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunetz?
Very good
About Dr. Carol Dunetz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1205925765
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunetz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunetz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunetz works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunetz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunetz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.