Dr. Carol Dobrzynski, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carol Dobrzynski, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.

Dr. Dobrzynski works at CAROL A DOBRZYNSKI MD in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carol A Dobrzynski MD
    2240 CHURCH RD, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 864-2240

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Jan 03, 2020
Years ago I saw dr Dobrzynski for depression. Although it takes time, after following Dr Dobrzynski's plan of care and recommendations I no longer live with that debilitating condition. In fact, I haven't needed her services nor medication for many years now. However, presently my family member has a similar condition. I occasionally accompany her to some appointments. I've been pleased to note that DR Dobrzynski is as knowledgeable and effective as she'd been when I was under her care . Dr Dobrzynski continues not only to focus on psychological affects of one's illness but explores social and physical aspects as well. She is a good listener and generous with her time during office visits as well as phone calls. Dr Dobrzynski follows best practice guidelines and makes sound medication decisions as well as life style change recommendations. Its not a quick fix,or easy journey, but having Dr Dobrzynski's guidance along the way is truly helpful and comforting.
anon — Jan 03, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Carol Dobrzynski, MD
About Dr. Carol Dobrzynski, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1255407367
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Medicine and Dentistry
Medical Education
  • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Undergraduate School
  • Rutgers University
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carol Dobrzynski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobrzynski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dobrzynski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dobrzynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dobrzynski works at CAROL A DOBRZYNSKI MD in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dobrzynski’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobrzynski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobrzynski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobrzynski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobrzynski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

