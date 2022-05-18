See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Carol Dehasse, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (57)
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carol Dehasse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.

Dr. Dehasse works at Foothills Urology in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Hysteroscopy and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Northwest Allied Physicians LLC
    6060 N Fountain Plaza Dr Ste 250, Tucson, AZ 85704 (520) 742-1565
    Northwest Medical Center
    6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 (520) 469-8810

  Northwest Medical Center

Endometriosis
Hysteroscopy
Oophorectomy
Endometriosis
Hysteroscopy
Oophorectomy

Endometriosis
Hysteroscopy
Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colpopexy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Dipstick Urinalysis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hypertension
Hysterectomy - Open
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain
C-Section
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colporrhaphy
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Infections
Gynecologic Cancer
High Risk Pregnancy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Maternal Anemia
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Precocious Puberty
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Cancer
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vulvar Cancer
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    May 18, 2022
    I went to see Dr. Dehasse once and had a great time. She was fantastic at listening and helping me understand things more about what was going on. Her bedside manner was amazing and she made me feel comfortable. I go again to see her and end up having to see the nurse practitioner under her. I thought everything was going well in the visit until it came to her having to perform tests and an ultrasound. The bedside manner was not there at all there was barely even a warning of how uncomfortable the tests can be until after she did things. She would explain what she would have to do and then go right for it. Not waiting until I was comfortable or even making sure I was okay until after she realized I was crying. I'm a person that has depression and anxiety. The experience was so traumatic for me I don't even want to go again. Don't get me wrong there is nothing wrong with Dr. Dehasse but there is an issue with her practitioner. Don't recommend seeing her practitioner. Just see the Dr.
Danica Golding — May 18, 2022
    Danica Golding — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Carol Dehasse, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    22 years of experience
    English, French
    1205811205
    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Dr. Dehasse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dehasse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Dehasse works at Foothills Urology in Tucson, AZ.

    Dr. Dehasse has seen patients for Endometriosis, Hysteroscopy and Oophorectomy, and more.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehasse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehasse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehasse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

