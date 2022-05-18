Dr. Dehasse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Dehasse, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Dehasse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Dehasse works at
Locations
Northwest Allied Physicians LLC6060 N Fountain Plaza Dr Ste 250, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 742-1565
Northwest Medical Center6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 469-8810
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Dehasse once and had a great time. She was fantastic at listening and helping me understand things more about what was going on. Her bedside manner was amazing and she made me feel comfortable. I go again to see her and end up having to see the nurse practitioner under her. I thought everything was going well in the visit until it came to her having to perform tests and an ultrasound. The bedside manner was not there at all there was barely even a warning of how uncomfortable the tests can be until after she did things. She would explain what she would have to do and then go right for it. Not waiting until I was comfortable or even making sure I was okay until after she realized I was crying. I’m a person that has depression and anxiety. The experience was so traumatic for me I don’t even want to go again. Don’t get me wrong there is nothing wrong with Dr. Dehasse but there is an issue with her practitioner. Don’t recommend seeing her practitioner. Just see the Dr.
About Dr. Carol Dehasse, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French
- 1205811205
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dehasse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dehasse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dehasse works at
Dr. Dehasse has seen patients for Endometriosis, Hysteroscopy and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dehasse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dehasse speaks French.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehasse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehasse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehasse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehasse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.