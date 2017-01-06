Dr. Carol Couts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Couts, MD
Dr. Carol Couts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Eustis, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 201 E Magnolia Ave, Eustis, FL 32726 Directions (352) 259-5762
Lifestream Behavioral Center Inc.215 N 3rd St, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 315-7900
Too bad she left Lifestream. What a wonderful doctor she is. I wished I knew where she went. Was told she retired. A very caring doctor. I guess the company she worked for gave her too many patients and she was not given the help needed. Shame on Lifestream!!
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1033198825
Dr. Couts has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Couts accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Couts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couts.
