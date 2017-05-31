See All Ophthalmologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Carol Clemons, MD

Cornea & Refractive Surgery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carol Clemons, MD is a Cornea & Refractive Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cornea & Refractive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.

Dr. Clemons works at Shreveport Eye Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shreveport Eye Clinic
    471 Ashley Ridge Blvd Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 861-4009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Christus Highland Medical Center
  • Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Stye
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Stye

Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 31, 2017
    I am thrilled with my new Re Stor multifocal IOL. Dr Clemons explained the entire procedure prior to surgery and it went just as she said. I always follow a Doctor's instructions down to the letter and I have not had a minutes trouble. I highly recommend DrCarol Clemons and am looking forward to doing the other eye next month! She also has an excellent support staff like TL and Susan!
    Gail Hinton in Shreveport, LA — May 31, 2017
    About Dr. Carol Clemons, MD

    • Cornea & Refractive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609879931
    Education & Certifications

    • Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    • Southern Methodist University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Clemons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clemons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clemons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clemons works at Shreveport Eye Clinic in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Clemons’s profile.

    Dr. Clemons has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clemons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clemons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clemons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

