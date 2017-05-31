Overview

Dr. Carol Clemons, MD is a Cornea & Refractive Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cornea & Refractive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.



Dr. Clemons works at Shreveport Eye Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.