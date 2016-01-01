Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carol Cheng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Cheng, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.

Locations
1
Santa Monica Bay Physicians2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1070, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 917-3376
2
Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-4321
3
Santa Monica Dermatology Services2020 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 917-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carol Cheng, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- English
- 1285911453
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology

