Overview

Dr. Carol Cancro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Cancro works at Blackstone Valley Comm Hlthcare in Pawtucket, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.