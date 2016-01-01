Dr. Carol Cancro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cancro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Cancro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carol Cancro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Blackstone Valley Community Health Care39 East Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 312-9813
Affinity Family Medicine of Pawtucket407 East Ave Ste 150, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 727-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Carol Cancro, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Moses Cone Health Sys
- Brown Medical School
- Barnard College of Columbia University
Dr. Cancro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cancro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cancro. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cancro.
