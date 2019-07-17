Overview

Dr. Carol Burke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Burke works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.