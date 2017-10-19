Dr. Carol Burg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Burg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Burg, MD is a Dermatologist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Burg works at
Locations
Northcoast Dermatology Assocs6701 Rockside Rd Ste 330, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 524-4009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I broke out in horrible cystic acne after pregnancy and I seen Dr. Burg. She prescribed some medication and it took care of the issue promptly. The appearance of my skin is better as well! I am happy I chose Northcoast Dermatology.
About Dr. Carol Burg, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burg works at
Dr. Burg has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Burg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burg.
