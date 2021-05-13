Overview

Dr. Carol Burd, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Morton Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Burd works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Wellesley Hills, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.