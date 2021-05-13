Dr. Carol Burd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Burd, MD
Dr. Carol Burd, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Morton Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.
Harvard Vanguard Medical Assoc.230 Worcester St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-5420
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Morton Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Parkland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Treats patient with respect. Listens to patient. Responds thoughtfully to questions.
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Dr. Burd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Burd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.