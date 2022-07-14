Dr. Carol Bretschneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bretschneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Bretschneider, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carol Bretschneider, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Bretschneider works at
Northwestern Medicine Women's Integrated Pelvic Health Program676 N Saint Clair St Ste 950, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 694-7337
Northwestern Medical Group - Women's Services1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (312) 694-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
When dealing with dreaded urogyne problems, it's great to find someone like Dr. B. She's open, communcative, competent, and pleasant. I had an issue/question following surgery that I needed to discuss and her response was non-defensive, informative and thorough. Highly recommend.
- Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- English
- 1700146826
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Bretschneider has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bretschneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bretschneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bretschneider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bretschneider.
