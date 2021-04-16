Dr. Carol Bogdan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Bogdan, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Bogdan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They graduated from University of Santiago and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Locations
Tidelands Health Oncology at Georgetown2405 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 545-7274
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carol Bogdan, MD
- Oncology
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Stamford Hospital
- University of Santiago
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bogdan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bogdan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bogdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bogdan has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bogdan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bogdan speaks French and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogdan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogdan.
