Dr. Carol Bier-Laning, MD
Dr. Carol Bier-Laning, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago and Loyola University Medical Center.
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
- Loyola University Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Bier-Laning?
It was really great she was amazing
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Ohio State University|The Ohio State University
- University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Minnesota
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
