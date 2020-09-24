Dr. Carol Beals, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beals is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Beals, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carol Beals, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Beals Institute4333 W St Joe Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917 Directions (517) 321-1525
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have had many good doctors. Dr. Beals is a first class health care professional. I have had many major surgeries, so to consider a doctor who has not done a surgical procedure on me, is a testament to her caring, her skill, her qualities as a human being. I have been fortunate to have many good doctor's. Skills, personality, professionalism, empathy. For someone with her year's of experience to still be as good and as kind and caring as she is, in my mind, is truly remarkable. Her ability to analyze a complex issue and communicate it to a patent is as good as I have seen. I have had heart issues since the age of 32, I am now 65. Someone with her impressive set of medical knowledge, approach to her patients, makes her not only a great doctor, but even more important. A great human being. Someone with both her medical skills and humanity skills deserves many year's more to spread her good nature, knowledge and cheer to the World. Frank - 09/24/2020.
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1992870166
- University of Michigan
- Mi State University Clinical Center
- Mich State U
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Beals has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beals accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beals has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beals works at
Dr. Beals has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beals on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Beals. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beals.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beals, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beals appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.