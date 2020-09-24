Overview

Dr. Carol Beals, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Beals works at Beals Institute in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.