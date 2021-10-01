Dr. Carol Bauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Bauer, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Bauer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Siu School of Medicine-pavilion Lab301 N 8TH ST, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 545-8000
Siu Physicians & Surgeons Inc720 N Bond St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carol Bauer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1700871571
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Butterworth Hospital/Michigan State University
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Grinnell College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
