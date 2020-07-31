Dr. Carol Barrette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Barrette, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Barrette, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Barrette works at
Locations
1
Paul A. Cournoyer Dpm PC123 Summer St Ste 550, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 363-6868
2
Reliant Medical Group Inc.5 Neponset St, Worcester, MA 01606 Directions (508) 852-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrette?
Dr Barette did my Arthrodesis surgery. She explained everything in detail before I made my decision. Surgery went well, and follow up visits have been great.
About Dr. Carol Barrette, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1902877384
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrette works at
Dr. Barrette has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrette.
