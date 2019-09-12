See All Dermatologists in Westminster, CO
Dr. Carol Alonso, MD

Dermatology
Dr. Carol Alonso, MD is a Dermatologist in Westminster, CO. They completed their residency with M D Anderson Cancer Ctr

Dr. Alonso works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Westminster in Westminster, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Speciaalists
    10359 Federal Blvd Ste 210, Westminster, CO 80260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 442-6647
    Dermatology Specialists
    905 W 124th Ave Ste 170, Westminster, CO 80234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 442-6647

  Rose Medical Center

Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis

Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 12, 2019
    Dr Alonso is a wonderful warm, caring physician. She has been my dermatologist for three years, and diagnosed my melanoma in 2017. She is exceptionally bright, and I have every confidence in her. The entire clinic staff are friendly, and very helpful. I always enjoy going for my appointments and/or my procedures.
    Cassandra Ashbrook — Sep 12, 2019
    About Dr. Carol Alonso, MD

    • Dermatology
    Education & Certifications

    • M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
    • University of Texas Medical School - Houston
    • Texas Christian University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Alonso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alonso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alonso works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Westminster in Westminster, CO. View the full address on Dr. Alonso’s profile.

    Dr. Alonso has seen patients for Lipomas, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alonso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alonso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alonso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alonso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alonso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

