Dr. Carol Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Adams, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Adams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Adams works at
Locations
-
1
Beacon Health Services1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 778-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adams?
Blessed to have Carol deliver our first son when we lived in TN (from Ohio). Hands down best experience of my life. Grateful for her thorough support during my 42 weeks and support/guidance on my decision to go into surgery after 1.5 days of no progress. Saying I was scared would be an understatement but she was confident and I never felt pressured! I felt protection and comfort the entire time. Almost 7 years later, my family and I often reminisce about my experience and how wonderful and grateful we are for her!!!
About Dr. Carol Adams, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1558346379
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.