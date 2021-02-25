Dr. Carol Actor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Actor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Actor, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carol Actor, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital.
Phoenixville826 Main St Ste 201, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 415-1100
Ent and Allergy Specialists5 S Sunnybrook Rd Ste 300, Pottstown, PA 19464 Directions (610) 415-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenixville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr Actor was exceptionally helpful. She listened to my concerns and explained everything in detail. I am very impressed and recommend Dr Actor.
About Dr. Carol Actor, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1851444269
Education & Certifications
- Childrens National Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
Dr. Actor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Actor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Actor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Actor has seen patients for Rash and Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Actor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Actor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Actor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Actor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Actor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.