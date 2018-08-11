Dr. Vincifora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carmine Vincifora, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carmine Vincifora, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.
Good Shepherd Medical Center700 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-4455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Christus Trinity Clinic Surgery - Longview703 E Marshall Ave Ste 4003, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-2032Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Marshall Health Services-surgeons815 S Washington Ave Ste 304, Marshall, TX 75670 Directions (903) 315-2032
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-marshall811 S Washington Ave, Marshall, TX 75670 Directions (903) 927-6130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Vincifora is a well educated and very professional physician. I have had steroid injections in my back and medial branch block test and both procedures have helped my pain. Left hip and very low left back is very painful. I have a followup with the doctor on August 13, 2018.
About Dr. Carmine Vincifora, MD
- Pain Management
- 13 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Vincifora works at
