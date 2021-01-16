Overview

Dr. Carmine Sorbera, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Northern Westchester Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Sorbera works at ColumbiaDoctors - 40 Saw Mill River Road in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Heart Disease, Cardioversion and Elective along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.