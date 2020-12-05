Dr. Carmine Oddis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oddis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmine Oddis, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dublin, GA. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt
Live Healthy MD - Dublin1000 Hillcrest Pkwy, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 276-8428
Central Georgia Heart Center1062 Forsyth St Ste 1B, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 291-3088
Central Georgia Heart Center750 N Cobb St Ste 150, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 276-8462
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Oddis is amazing and caring. He has taken excellent care of my husband for years.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- Vanderbilt
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
